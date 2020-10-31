 Skip to main content
McGregor 24, Cameron 16
McGregor 24, Cameron 16

MCGREGOR — Ryan Muiz’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Za’Korian Spikes sparked Cameron to a 16-0 run, but it turned out to be too little too late as the Yoemen fell to the McGregor Bulldogs 24-16 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Muniz threw for 149 yards on 9-of-14 passing, and Spikes caught six passes for 159 yards. Keyshawn Johnson also ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Cameron (4-5, 2-4).

McGregor’s Chad Lorenz ran for two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2) build a 21-0 halftime lead.

Cameron wrapped up the regular season, while McGregor will travel to Caldwell next week.

