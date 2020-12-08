McGee, Mathis lead Rudder girls basketball team past A&M Consolidated

Rudder’s Asani McGee and Tianna Mathis hit big shots down the stretch to help the Lady Rangers to a 50-40 victory over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers in District 19-5A girls basketball Tuesday night at The Armory.
McGee made only one basket through three quarters, but she hit three in the final eight minutes, each coming after Consol had pulled within six points.
Mathis, though, made the biggest bucket. The Lady Tigers (4-3, 1-2) drew within 44-40 as senior Cierra Gilbert scored off an offensive rebound and freshman guard Kira Merrell added a driving layup. Consol missed a chance to make it a one-score game, and Mathis’ fast-break layup with two minutes left gave Rudder a 46-40 lead. Consol missed a free throw, and Rudder senior forward Keaundra Kelly scored off an offensive rebound with 1:12 left to push the lead to 48-40.
The 5-foot-7 Mathis showcased her ballhandling drills in the final minute, adding the final bucket to give her a game-high 20 points. She hit 8 of 11 field goals and was a steady force as the rest of the team made only 13 of 56 shots.
Rudder (6-3, 2-1) took control of the game by forcing 13 turnovers in the second quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a 24-19 lead, and it could have been worse but the Lady Rangers scored on less than half of those chances.
“We’re stealing the ball and then we’re turning it back over right after we steal it and not taking advantage of those steals,” Rudder coach John Shelton said. “I think it’s going to come together. What I like about our kids is that they stood in there and fought and fought and fought until the very end.”
Consol did a good job weathering Rudder’s pressure in the first quarter as the 5-8 Merrell made three buckets, the last on a fast break to give the Lady Tigers a 13-10 lead. Rudder then scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter with Mathis scoring after a pair of steals. That included getting fouled on the second and completing a three-point play. Rudder junior guard Cameron Richards hit a 3-pointer after another steal for a 20-15 lead.
“We knew they were fast and they were going to pressure the ball,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “We just had turnovers at a bad time.”
The game had many ugly stretches with turnovers and bad shots, but few shots went uncontested. Then both offenses had their moments in the second half.
Consol cut down on its turnovers in the third quarter and pulled within 28-27 on an 8-foot jumper by the 6-1 Gilbert on the heels of 5-5 sophomore Mia Taran hitting two free throws. Mathis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to give Rudder a 35-30 lead going into the final quarter.
Rudder’s defense and depth seemed to win out, but Consol’s offense had its moments.
“I don’t know how fun it was to watch, but it was fun to coach,” Hines said. “We tried hard to get over that hump, but they’re just so darn fast.”
Hines said she doesn’t mind playing a pressing style, but she was missing junior guard Claire Sisco and sophomore guard Kateria Gooden. Sisco broke a hand in practice and will be out for the first half of 19-5A play, and Gooden is in quarantine.
“It was a good game,” Hines said. “We always have a good game with Rudder.”
Merrell ended with 12 points, hitting 6 of 12 shots. Sophomore Mia Teran, a transfer from Normangee, added 10 points, hitting 4 of 11. Gilbert had nine points and eight rebounds.
Rudder ended up forcing 27 turnovers, scoring 21 points off of them. McGee ended with eight points and nine rebounds. Kelly also had nine rebounds. Junior guard Rakia Lee complemented Mathis with 12 points and seven rebounds.
•
NOTES — Rudder won the JV game 62-60. Consol’s Kourtney Hopcus had 15 points and Zoe Rich 14. ... Consol won the freshman game 60-15. Consol’s Reagan Hughes, Michaela Clark and Hailey Foster each scored 10 points.
Rudder 50, A&M Consolidated 40
(Numbers after names represent field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls and points.)
CONSOL (4-3, 1-2) — Cierra Gilbert 3-5 3-4 8 1 9; Sara Hathorn 2-7 0-0 4 1 5; Mia Teran 4-11 2-2 3 2 10;Kira Merrell 6-12 0-0 10 4 12; Brook Roberson 2-4 0-0 4 1 4; Cami Mosier 0-2 0-0 2 2 0; Kira May 0-0 0-0 2 1 0; Minnie England 0-0 0-0 1 0 0; Desheria Miles 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 17-41 5-6 33 12 40.
RUDDER (6-3, 2-1) — Rakia Lee 5-17 1-4 7 0 12; Shakira Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 0 0; Bryanna Turner 1-5 0-0 2 2 2; Asani McGee 4-16 0-0 9 2 8; Tianna Mathis 8-11 4-7 4 3 20; D’aira’rynik Gray 0-0 0-0 1 0 0; Cameron Richards 2-8 0-0 1 1 6; Keaundra Kelly 1-9 0-0 9 3 2. TOTALS: 21-67 5-11 33 11 50.
A&M Consolidated 13 6 11 10 — 40
Rudder 10 14 11 15 — 50
3-pointer shooting: Consol 1-4; Rudder 3-15.
Turnovers: Consol 27 for 21 Rudder points; Rudder 15 for 9 Consol points.
A&M Consol v Rudder
