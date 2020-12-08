McGee, Mathis lead Rudder girls basketball team past A&M Consolidated

Consol did a good job weathering Rudder’s pressure in the first quarter as the 5-8 Merrell made three buckets, the last on a fast break to give the Lady Tigers a 13-10 lead. Rudder then scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter with Mathis scoring after a pair of steals. That included getting fouled on the second and completing a three-point play. Rudder junior guard Cameron Richards hit a 3-pointer after another steal for a 20-15 lead.

“We knew they were fast and they were going to pressure the ball,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “We just had turnovers at a bad time.”

The game had many ugly stretches with turnovers and bad shots, but few shots went uncontested. Then both offenses had their moments in the second half.

Consol cut down on its turnovers in the third quarter and pulled within 28-27 on an 8-foot jumper by the 6-1 Gilbert on the heels of 5-5 sophomore Mia Taran hitting two free throws. Mathis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to give Rudder a 35-30 lead going into the final quarter.

Rudder’s defense and depth seemed to win out, but Consol’s offense had its moments.

“I don’t know how fun it was to watch, but it was fun to coach,” Hines said. “We tried hard to get over that hump, but they’re just so darn fast.”