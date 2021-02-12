McGee, Lee hit crucial crunch-time free throws to lift Rudder girls over Montgomery Lake Creek

Lake Creek out rebounded Rudder 13-6 in the first quarter and rarely gave the Lady Rangers second chances throughout the game. Rudder also had a sluggish time getting its fastbreak going.

“When we play [zone defenses], we get the ball out on the rebound and take off and we don’t have to set,” Shelton said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight. We would get a rebound and take our time getting down and let them get set up, and that’s just not the way we play.”

Lake Creek hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 11-9 at the end of the period.

The Lady Rangers came back in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead going into halftime. Rudder scored on drives to the basket and faired better on the boards, putting together a 10-4 run to close out the period. Keaundra Kelly nailed a 3-pointer from the right win with less than a second left in the first half.

The Lady Rangers continued the momentum to start the second half, building a 39-28 lead with McGee scoring six points over the 13-8 run. But Lake Creek got within five points by closing the third quarter with six straight points, setting up the dramatic finish.

Rudder 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 44