McGee, Lee hit crucial crunch-time free throws to lift Rudder girls over Montgomery Lake Creek

NAVASOTA — Montgomery Lake Creek pushed the Rudder girls basketball team to its limit on Friday. Luckily for the 22nd-ranked Lady Rangers, their defense came to play.
Rudder held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Lake Creek despite scoring just six points in the final period to earn a 45-44 victory in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at Rattler Gym.
Rudder (20-5) advances to play Pflugerville Hendrickson in next week’s area round. Hendrickson advanced by beating Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy 92-33.
The Lady Rangers made just 1 of 13 shots from the field in the fourth quarter, helping the Lady Lions tie the score at 39. Lake Creek even took the lead momentarily, using three trips to the free-throw line over a two-minute stretch to edge ahead 42-41.
But Rudder then turned to its signature defense, which head coach John Shelton said wasn’t the case in the first three quarters.
“We score most of our points off the press, but when we’re not scoring off the press, we do back up and play some really good man-to-man, and I think it showed tonight,” Shelton said. “I think this was just a combination of things — we hadn’t played for over a week, but there’s no excuses. [Lake Creek] played great, and they made a lot of clutch shots. In the first three quarters our defense was bad.”
Asani McGee, who made 6 of 12 free throws over the first three quarters, drew a foul and put in both foul shots for a 43-42 lead as the Rudder crowd exploded with cheers. Rudder used the much-needed momentum swing to force Lake Creek to use its final two timeouts after Rakia Lee drilled in a couple more free throws for a 45-42 lead with just 27.6 seconds left.
“They’re really good free-throw shooters, and we wanted it to be in their hands,” Shelton said of McGee and Lee. “Really, my whole team is good free-throw shooters, and I think tonight it was an eye-opening experience because it was so loud in the gym for a playoff game. We just didn’t have that experience this year, because not many people have been able to come to the games.”
The Lady Lions (16-11) took their final timeout with 13.9 seconds left, leaving just enough time for a 3-pointer to force overtime. But Lake Creek, which had previously made six 3s with ease, couldn’t find an open shooter due to Rudder’s tight defense, instead settling for a layup as time expired.
Rudder’s first-half struggles kept the game close. Lake Creek grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the first half and held the Lady Rangers to 7-of-30 shooting from the floor as Rudder led 26-20.
“You can’t win a playoff game giving up that many rebounds, so we were lucky tonight,” Shelton said.
Lake Creek out rebounded Rudder 13-6 in the first quarter and rarely gave the Lady Rangers second chances throughout the game. Rudder also had a sluggish time getting its fastbreak going.
“When we play [zone defenses], we get the ball out on the rebound and take off and we don’t have to set,” Shelton said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight. We would get a rebound and take our time getting down and let them get set up, and that’s just not the way we play.”
Lake Creek hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 11-9 at the end of the period.
The Lady Rangers came back in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead going into halftime. Rudder scored on drives to the basket and faired better on the boards, putting together a 10-4 run to close out the period. Keaundra Kelly nailed a 3-pointer from the right win with less than a second left in the first half.
The Lady Rangers continued the momentum to start the second half, building a 39-28 lead with McGee scoring six points over the 13-8 run. But Lake Creek got within five points by closing the third quarter with six straight points, setting up the dramatic finish.
Rudder 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 44
LAKE CREEK (16-11) — Mackenzie Logeman 15, Romy Gross 2, Sage Morcos 2, Indy Lovelady 6, Taliyah McShan 19.