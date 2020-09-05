Marlin 21, Milano 0

MILANO — Milano’s Josh Millar rushed for 126 yards on 16 carries, but the Eagles struggled to keep up with Marlin, which used a pair of late scores to seal a 21-0 victory on Friday.
Up 9-0 following halftime, Marlin’s Derion Guillette returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 2:39 left in the fourth quarter. And with a minute remaining, Marlin’s Tra Johnson returned another interception 50 yards for a TD to end the scoring.
Marlin’s Ty Harris had 15 carries for 67 yards, and David Haynes added 13 carries for 59 yards.
Milano travels to play at Bremond next week.
