Marcus Wade's late TD pass to Hayden Helton pushes Franklin into state championship game

TYLER — The ball seemed to hang in the air above Rose Stadium late Friday night forever, but good things come to those who wait.
Franklin’s Marcus Wade had everyone on the edge of their seats as he threw up a game-defining 33-yard pass to Hayden Helton in the corner of the end zone. Helton caught it with less than three minutes left, lifting Franklin to a 14-13 win over Waskom in the Class 3A state semifinals and sending the Lions to their second state title game in school history.
Franklin (12-2) will face Canadian (14-1) at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 in the state championship at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It solidified a lot of work for us,” Helton said of the winning catch. “It’s not just for me. It’s not just for the team. It’s for all the people that come and support. All through quarantine me and Marcus have been working on timing, and it’s a good feeling for it to pay off.”
The Lions stick to the ground most of the time and rushed for 237 yards against Waskom (11-2), but their seventh pass of the night proved to be the play that mattered most.
“It was perfect,” head coach Mark Fannin said. “We kind of set that up at the end, and we had that in our back pocket all night long. It just turned out that we had the opportunity to run it and it worked for us.”
Franklin’s game-winning touchdown came after Waskom’s eight-play, 17-yard drive that shaved off more than five minutes of the clock but ended with a punt on fourth-and-14. The Lions took over at their own 8-yard line and marched downfield thanks to big runs from Bryson Washington and Malcolm Murphy to set up the final score.
Murphy secured the victory with an interception after the Wildcats’ running back Layton Luster attempted a trick play but instead stumbled and threw into open air. Murphy leapt for the ball, ran it back 18 yards then got mobbed by teammates as Franklin began celebrating its return to state.
“Catching the ball, I had to. I couldn’t let it slip. I had to make that play,” Murphy said. “My brother told me big-time players make big-time plays, and I want to be a big-time player, so I’m going to make those big-time plays.”
Waskom took its first lead on its first possession of the fourth quarter. Tesean Hamilton capped an eight-play, 53-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead with 10:57 left. But Waskom missed the two-point conversion, which gave Franklin the window it needed for a comeback.
“We got this,” Fannin said. “All we needed was the ball back and to go score. In our headsets [we said] all we have to do is just score.”
Franklin was out for revenge after losing to Waskom 33-21 in the 2015 state title game.
“It felt good,” Fannin said. “This community up here is unbelievable that supports this football program, and they remember it just like us. That little revenge is a little sweet, and for that 2015 football team, I know they are celebrating right now. I’m proud of them, and I’m glad we got a chance to beat [Waskom].”
Helton, who served as a water boy for the 2015 Franklin team, experienced a full-circle moment with the win Friday.
“It’s probably the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt,” he said. “It’s not just this team, the 2015 team. It’s everyone at that game, too. It feels good.”
Waskom, which won two of its last three playoff games in the final seconds, took a good crack at Franklin, but a scoreless first-half proved detrimental for the Wildcats.
Franklin capitalized on a fumble recovery by Ashton Ferguson in the first quarter, which stopped Waskom at the Lion’s 24-yard line. Franklin scored on a 13-play, 73-yard drive capped by Washington’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the quarter.
Franklin held Waskom the rest of the first half for a 7-0 halftime lead. The Lions forced the Wildcats to punt on their remaining three possessions in the first half and allowed them to pass midfield just once as defense reigned supreme Friday.
“We thought we were going to come out and score right off the bat, but we didn’t,” Murphy said. “We had to stop Waskom, which is a pretty good ball team. We just had to keep fighting. When they scored, we couldn’t get too down. We just had to keep fighting.”
The Lions’ motto all season has been “164,” representing the miles it takes to get to AT&T Stadium from Franklin.
Next week, Franklin will live the motto as the Lions travel to Arlington for their second shot at a state championship. For Fannin and his program, the trip can’t come soon enough.
“That’s been a dream of ours all year long and these kids have believed it,” Fannin said. “They came out tonight and showed it. We said that ‘164’ all year long and we get to travel those 164 miles next week.”
•
NOTES — Franklin senior halfback and free safety Nick Hrncir went down with an injury in the third quarter on the play before Hamilton’s touchdown. Hrncir left the field on a stretcher but held a thumbs up as he was carted off. Players and fans from both teams cheered him on as he left. Fannin said he didn’t know the extent of Hrncir’s injury after the game. “He thinks he’s going to be OK,” Fannin said.
