Marcus Wade's late TD pass to Hayden Helton pushes Franklin into state championship game

“It felt good,” Fannin said. “This community up here is unbelievable that supports this football program, and they remember it just like us. That little revenge is a little sweet, and for that 2015 football team, I know they are celebrating right now. I’m proud of them, and I’m glad we got a chance to beat [Waskom].”

Helton, who served as a water boy for the 2015 Franklin team, experienced a full-circle moment with the win Friday.

“It’s probably the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt,” he said. “It’s not just this team, the 2015 team. It’s everyone at that game, too. It feels good.”

Waskom, which won two of its last three playoff games in the final seconds, took a good crack at Franklin, but a scoreless first-half proved detrimental for the Wildcats.

Franklin capitalized on a fumble recovery by Ashton Ferguson in the first quarter, which stopped Waskom at the Lion’s 24-yard line. Franklin scored on a 13-play, 73-yard drive capped by Washington’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the quarter.

Franklin held Waskom the rest of the first half for a 7-0 halftime lead. The Lions forced the Wildcats to punt on their remaining three possessions in the first half and allowed them to pass midfield just once as defense reigned supreme Friday.