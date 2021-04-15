Makinzy Herzog leads Texas A&M softball team to 8-0 victory over Bearkats

Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog regained her pitching prowess in an 8-0 victory over Sam Houston State, giving the Bearkats no chance of coming remotely close to duplicating their last trip to Davis Diamond when they ended a 53-game losing streak to the Aggies.
It was all A&M (27-11) Wednesday night led by Herzog who struck out a career-high 13, allowing only two singles. The junior right-hander was overpowering, striking out at least two batters in every inning, but one. She struck out the side in the fourth and sixth innings in helping A&M win the game via the run rule.
“She had her best stuff tonight, her ball was moving,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the radio postgame show.
Herzog had blossomed into the team’s ace, throwing a no-hitter at McNeese State, a two-hitter at LSU and a three-hitter against South Carolina. She had an 0.73 earned run average through 66 1/3 innings with 76 strikeouts and 34 walks. But in the last four outings she was touched for 14 runs on 12 hits with 11 walks. She also hit three batters with only four strikeouts in six innings with a 16.33 ERA.
Herzog (10-2) looked her old self against Sam Houston, setting the tone with a perfect first inning, throwing only 13 pitches. She threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of the first 13 batters and 19 of 23 for the game.
“I have been off a little lately, so I just had to take some time for myself in the bullpen and just get back in there and figure out what was going on,” Herzog said. “It had been a while since we pitched in the bullpen since there has been so many games back-to-back. I just had to go back down to my fundamentals and figure out what was going on and get back in there and get comfortable again. I think today was the day for that.”
Herzog also had two of A&M’s 10 hits in helping the Aggies dominate Sam Houston State (11-22) for the second time this season. A&M hit four home runs in an 11-5 victory at Sam Houston State on March 3. The Aggies hit a trio of homers this time, a pair by junior Haley Lee who has 17 on the season. She hit solo shots in the first and fourth innings.
Sophomore Shaylee Ackerman added a two-run homer in the first inning for a 3-0 lead as the Aggies cruised to their 102nd victory in the 116th meeting between the two. It was much different last year when A&M eked out a 4-3 victory in the opener of a doubleheader and then the Bearkats rallied for a 6-3 victory in the nightcap, outhitting A&M 13-4.
“If you’re going out there and on paper, you should win, then we should win decisively,” Evans said. “I thought our kids did a good job with that. I thought it was important to make a statement tonight and our kids made a statement.”
A&M, which had lost six of seven, was coming off a 4-1 loss to Auburn in which it had only four hits. The Aggies against SHSU had seven different players have a hit with No. 9 hitter freshman Rylen Wiggins having two hits to match Lee and Herzog.
Herzog walked three, but threw only 96 pitches. SHSU’s lone scoring threat came in the third when freshman Hannah Scheaffer singled sharply to center to open the third. Scheaffer, who hit two homers in their first meeting, moved to second on Regan Dunn’s bunt single. The Bearkats bunted the runners into scoring position, but Herzog struck out the next two batters.
“You could just tell she was comfortable out there,” Evans said.
•
NOTES — A&M will play host to Ole Miss this weekend in a three-game Southeastern Conference series that will open at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lee’s 17 homers ties her for fourth in the country with Wichita State’s Addison Barnard, Arizona State’s Maddi Hackbarth and Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings. Oklahoma’s Jocleyn Alo leads with 22, one more than Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside. Northern Iowa’s Sammey Bunch has hit 18.