Makinzy Herzog leads Texas A&M softball team to 8-0 victory over Bearkats

Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog regained her pitching prowess in an 8-0 victory over Sam Houston State, giving the Bearkats no chance of coming remotely close to duplicating their last trip to Davis Diamond when they ended a 53-game losing streak to the Aggies.

It was all A&M (27-11) Wednesday night led by Herzog who struck out a career-high 13, allowing only two singles. The junior right-hander was overpowering, striking out at least two batters in every inning, but one. She struck out the side in the fourth and sixth innings in helping A&M win the game via the run rule.

“She had her best stuff tonight, her ball was moving,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the radio postgame show.

Herzog had blossomed into the team’s ace, throwing a no-hitter at McNeese State, a two-hitter at LSU and a three-hitter against South Carolina. She had an 0.73 earned run average through 66 1/3 innings with 76 strikeouts and 34 walks. But in the last four outings she was touched for 14 runs on 12 hits with 11 walks. She also hit three batters with only four strikeouts in six innings with a 16.33 ERA.

Herzog (10-2) looked her old self against Sam Houston, setting the tone with a perfect first inning, throwing only 13 pitches. She threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of the first 13 batters and 19 of 23 for the game.