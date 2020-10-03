Magnolia 35, Brenham 10

MAGNOLIA — Brenham’s defense was able to force three turnovers, but the Cubs also had key mistakes as the Magnolia Bulldogs grabbed a 35-10 nondistrict victory Friday night between the former league rivals.

Brenham’s Javon Dixon rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and added four receptions for 76 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Cameron Richardson had five receptions for 41 yards. Brenham quarterback Steven Stackhouse passed for 193 yards by completing 16 of 24. Brant Bender kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Brenham a 10-7 lead.

Adan Villatoro and Quan Jones had interceptions for the Cubs (0-2), but Magnolia (1-1) was able to return a Brenham fumble for a touchdown and threw a touchdown after coming up with an interception.