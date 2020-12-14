Madisonville's Colby Lovell and Texas A&M's Hailey Kinsel win big at National Finals Rodeo

Cotulla’s Kinsel, who graduated from A&M in 2017, won five of the 10 rounds and placed in three more to finish with $349,076 in the PRCA/RAM world standings. Lampasas’ Pozzi Tonozzi, who graduated from A&M in 2006, was second with $201,224.84 and McDade’s Smith, who graduated in 2018, was fifth with $153,291.29.

“They’re all so equally different in so many ways,” Kinsel told prorodeo.com., about her world titles. “The first one being a dream that you know is there. The second being you know what it really feels like. And the third, being this year and being as crazy as it was, it was more than just a want. It was something, I set goals. It doesn’t fulfill everything for you, it doesn’t just completely bring you all the joy in the world, but it dang sure helps. To be able to pull it off this year with all the craziness we went through and the hard times in my life and to be able to rise up from that and do something so awesome here is not something I could have planned.”