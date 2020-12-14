Madisonville's Colby Lovell and Texas A&M's Hailey Kinsel win big at National Finals Rodeo

Madisonville graduate Colby Lovell teamed up with Paul Eaves to win the team roping title at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo while Texas A&M graduate Hailey Kinsel won barrel racing for her third world title in three years.
That capped a big week for the Brazos Valley at Globe Life Field in Arlington as four other Aggies competed — Matt Reeves in steer wrestling, Jacobs Crawley in saddle bronc riding, and Jimmie Smith and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi in barrel racing.
Cotulla’s Kinsel, who graduated from A&M in 2017, won five of the 10 rounds and placed in three more to finish with $349,076 in the PRCA/RAM world standings. Lampasas’ Pozzi Tonozzi, who graduated from A&M in 2006, was second with $201,224.84 and McDade’s Smith, who graduated in 2018, was fifth with $153,291.29.
“They’re all so equally different in so many ways,” Kinsel told prorodeo.com., about her world titles. “The first one being a dream that you know is there. The second being you know what it really feels like. And the third, being this year and being as crazy as it was, it was more than just a want. It was something, I set goals. It doesn’t fulfill everything for you, it doesn’t just completely bring you all the joy in the world, but it dang sure helps. To be able to pull it off this year with all the craziness we went through and the hard times in my life and to be able to rise up from that and do something so awesome here is not something I could have planned.”
Kinsel earned $270,615 at the NFR, a barrel racing record. Kinsel also won the RAM Top Gun Award, which goes to the contestant who wins the most money in any single event at the Wrangler NFR.
Kinsel was riding Sister.
“They ask if she knows how special she is, and absolutely she knows she’s special to me, but I don’t think she knows she’s done a great thing,” Kinsel said. “I think she just has a great time. That, for me, is the most important thing. She loves it, she continues to love it, she has a blast out there. She doesn’t do it for anything I do it for. She does it because she thinks I asked her to and she likes me.”
Lovell and Eaves were longshots to win gold buckles after seven rounds. They were called out in Round 4 because of a crossfire and had an illegal head catch in Round 5. But the duo won the last three rounds.
“Everything this week we’ve been through with the ups and downs and trying to stay focused, do our job and being fortunate enough here at the end, I didn’t have any jitters,” Lovell told prorodeo.com. “If it came together, it came together. I told my wife if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Paul and I talked before this and I made up my mind if Luke [Brown’s] run placed in the round I was just going to go win money and try to get paid, but the way it fell together, Paul and I were talking and I said we’ll try to win the round.”
The 33-year-old Lovell, a 2005 graduate of Madisonville, was ranked fourth in the world entering the NFR. He teamed up with Eaves to win the final three rounds, winning Round 10 with a 4.4-second run.
“Our steer was slower, and he came to the left,” Lovell said. “I was relying on my horse [Bartender] to let me catch up fast and be really close to the steer. When I got up there and stuck it on him, I knew I was in a bad spot and I tried to hang him, and I saw Paul coming and I went for it, and he heeled the fire out of him.”
Lovell finished with $187,836 in the world standings, defeating second-place Luke Brown by $453. Eaves finished with $178,486, edging runner-up Paden Bray by $2,983.
Cross Plains’ Reeves, who entered the Wrangler NFR ranked first in steer wrestling, won the fifth round and was fourth in the seventh and 10th rounds.
