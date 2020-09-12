Madisonville tops Teague, 24-7

MADISONVILLE — Madisonville’s Armando Juarez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Mustangs’ 24-7 Homecoming victory over the Teague Lions on Friday.
Juarez’s 36-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left ended the scoring.
Madisonville’s Devin Wheaton had a 16-yard touchdown reception late in the first period for the game’s first score. Madisonville (2-1) later took a 14-7 halftime lead on Doug’kyrn Johnson’s 24-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds left in the first half. The District 10-4 Division II Mustangs made it 17-7 on Vladimir Morales’ 35-yard field goal.
Teague (0-3) tied the game at 7 on Nemier Herod’s 64-yard touchdown run.
