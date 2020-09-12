 Skip to main content
Madisonville tops Teague, 24-7
Madisonville tops Teague, 24-7

20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01

Madisonville's Armando Juarez (3) rushes against Liberty's Caleb Chandler (16) during game action at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

MADISONVILLE — Madisonville’s Armando Juarez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Mustangs’ 24-7 Homecoming victory over the Teague Lions on Friday.

Juarez’s 36-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left ended the scoring.

Madisonville’s Devin Wheaton had a 16-yard touchdown reception late in the first period for the game’s first score. Madisonville (2-1) later took a 14-7 halftime lead on Doug’kyrn Johnson’s 24-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds left in the first half. The District 10-4 Division II Mustangs made it 17-7 on Vladimir Morales’ 35-yard field goal.

Teague (0-3) tied the game at 7 on Nemier Herod’s 64-yard touchdown run.

