Madisonville struggles to keep up with Liberty in home opener

MADISONVILLE — Liberty’s season opener was canceled last week because of Hurricane Laura, and the Panthers arrived Friday at Mustang Stadium with some pent up energy they used for a 23-10 victory over Madisonville in nondistrict play.
Liberty’s offense held possession for large chunks of the game and left Madisonville’s defense with little in the tank, but it was the Liberty defense that controlled play from the outset.
Madisonville quarterback Armando Juarez, who ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns last weekend against Diboll, fell victim to a fresh-legged Liberty (1-0) and was stopped multiple times throughout the matchup just yards from the end zone. Juarez carried the ball on 12 of the 21 plays Madisonville (1-1) had in the first half. Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said the Mustangs continued to run the senior quarterback because he had the freshest legs.
“Armando is a running back, and we were running him and they weren’t going to let him [help] us tonight,” Urbantke said. “We’ve got a rotation with the other running backs in there and a lot of them are playing defense, and they’re on the field a lot. So we’re trying to give the ball to the freshest legs we have.”
The Panthers’ biggest stop came with 4:38 left to go in the third quarter. Liberty scored to take a 10-3 lead in the series before, but Madisonville moved the chains quickly and put itself in scoring position after Juarez threw a 31-yard pass to Josh Griffin. Patrick Brazzell ran for an 18-yard gain two plays later that brought the Mustangs to the 3-yard line. Liberty keyed in on the Juarez, and Madisonville couldn’t finish the drive as Liberty senior linebacker Matthew Porsche came up with the stop at the one-yard line on fourth-and-goal.
Liberty stopped Juarez again in the second quarter after Madisonville’s Ronnie Mosley recovered Jaydon Harris’ fumble at the 9-yard line on the punt return. With 5:25 to go in the first half, Juarez ran for three yards in the first two plays before throwing an incomplete pass to Lorenzo Johnson, stopping the Mustangs at the 6-yard line and forcing them to settle for a field goal.
Liberty tied the game at 3 with a 27-yard field goal from Bryan Montes seconds before halftime, and the Panthers put the game away late in the second half, scoring on its last three possessions. Liberty received the ball after halftime and ran it down the field in nine plays to take a 10-3 lead after Kaden Nolan connected with a wide open Austin Walker on a 35-yard pass, which set up a 6-yard rushing touchdown up the right side from Alijah Terrell. After its goal-line stop, Liberty held the ball for the rest of the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 46-yard rushing touchdown from Harris, who went mostly untouched after barreling through a crowd to make it 16-3. The Panthers further extended the lead with 9:06 left in the game. Liberty struggled to move the chains, but broke through on a 12-yard run from Nolan on fourth down, setting up for a two-yard scoring dive up the middle from Terrell to make it 23-3 with 4:44 left. Madisonville cut into the lead with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Juarez to Devin Wheaton with under a minute left in the game.
“They have some big kids, and eventually they just kind of wore us down there in the second half,” Urbantke said. “Kept pounding on us and pounding on us. Their offense is based on about three or four yards a play, and they’re just methodical down the hill. Defensively, we’ve got to step up and have to make a stop there.”
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!