Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0

MADISONVILLE — Madisonville quarterback Armando Lee Juarez scored three times to lead the Mustangs to a 28-0 victory over the Shepherd Pirates in a District 10-4A Division II opener Friday.

Juarez scored on runs of 22 and 15 yards to give the Mustangs (3-3) a 14-0 halftime lead. James Randle scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter to make it 21-0, and Juarez ended the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Shepherd (1-4) reached the Madisonville 6-yard line late in the game, but the Mustangs held for their first shutout of the season. The Mustangs also came up with three turnovers.

Madisonville, which snapped a two-game losing streak, will play at Rusk next week.