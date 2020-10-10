 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0
0 comments

Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISONVILLE — Madisonville quarterback Armando Lee Juarez scored three times to lead the Mustangs to a 28-0 victory over the Shepherd Pirates in a District 10-4A Division II opener Friday.

Juarez scored on runs of 22 and 15 yards to give the Mustangs (3-3) a 14-0 halftime lead. James Randle scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter to make it 21-0, and Juarez ended the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Shepherd (1-4) reached the Madisonville 6-yard line late in the game, but the Mustangs held for their first shutout of the season. The Mustangs also came up with three turnovers.

Madisonville, which snapped a two-game losing streak, will play at Rusk next week.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert