Lufkin defeats Bryan Harvey; CS Maroon, Bryan United waiting to play

Lufkin defeated Bryan Harvey 13-3 in a Texas East State Little League Section 1 8-9-10 Baseball Tournament elimination game on Thursday night in Bastrop. Lufkin advances to play Washington County on Friday.
The College Station Maroon will have to wait at least another day to play its first game in the 9-10-11 Baseball Sectional 1 Tournament. The Maroon’s game against Lufkin on Thursday at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park was rained out. It was the third rainout for the tournament that was scheduled to start Monday at College Station’s Bachmann Park. Tournament officials are hopeful for good weather Friday so the Maroon and Lufkin can play at 6 p.m. followed by Bastrop and Washington County.
Bryan United is still waiting to play its first game in the Junior Baseball Tournament in Fayetteville. The five-team event, slated to start Monday, has dwindled to four with District 30 winner Taylor dropping out. District 33 champ Bryan United is scheduled to play District 10 winner Lufkin at 6 p.m. Friday followed by District 11 champ Leander vs. District 13 winner Twin Cities. If Friday’s games can’t be played, they will attempt to play four games Saturday.