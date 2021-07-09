Lufkin defeats Bryan Harvey; CS Maroon, Bryan United waiting to play

The College Station Maroon will have to wait at least another day to play its first game in the 9-10-11 Baseball Sectional 1 Tournament. The Maroon’s game against Lufkin on Thursday at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park was rained out. It was the third rainout for the tournament that was scheduled to start Monday at College Station’s Bachmann Park. Tournament officials are hopeful for good weather Friday so the Maroon and Lufkin can play at 6 p.m. followed by Bastrop and Washington County.