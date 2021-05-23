LSU takes Game 3, ends Texas A&M's baseball season with 8-2 victory

After Texas A&M’s a season-ending 8-2 loss to LSU on Saturday, fifth-year senior Hunter Coleman calmly discussed the emotions felt in seeing a campaign end short of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

When it came time to discuss the impact head coach Rob Childress had made on his career, the stoic Coleman broke down into sobs.

“I think he’s the best there is,” Coleman said. “I think, you come through here and not only do you get the baseball development and you get better as a player, but he prepares you. After being here five years, you know you’re going to walk out of here a better man.”

With a contract set to expire on June 30, career loss number 336 in 961 total games could be Childress’ last at A&M. As of Saturday, Childress said there has been no communication between himself and athletics administration about his future.

“That’s not my call,” Childress said in response to questions if he believes he should return. “I’m very proud of the things that we’ve accomplished over 16 years here and done things the right way and treated people the right way and won an awful lot of games and a lot of championships. But that’s not my call.”