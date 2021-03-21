LSU softball team evens series against Texas A&M with 6-1 victory

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 12th-ranked LSU softball team scored a trio of runs with two outs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-1 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday to even their Southeastern Conference three-game series.
LSU (17-8, 3-2), which didn’t get a hit in Saturday night’s 2-1 loss until there were two outs in the sixth inning, rocked A&M starter Kayla Poynter for five straight hits in the first. LSU’s Amanda Doyle singled on an 0-2 pitch and Shelbi Sunseri crushed a home run to left field, high off the light pole beyond the fence. It was her sixth of the season. Raeleen Gutierrez followed with a double and Ciara Briggs’ RBI single made it 3-0. Georgia Clark pushed Briggs into scoring position with a single. Poynter was able to get a groundout on a full-count pitch to end the inning, but the damage was done.
“We had two outs and we’re thinking, ’Hey we’re just going to get a ground ball here or get her to pop up,’” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “[But] we just couldn’t get it or make it happen. I will say it could’ve been more damage for sure. We got out of there with three and they were barreling up the ball and they weren’t missing anything.”
Poynter (5-1) lasted five innings, allowing another run that was unearned, but A&M (20-4, 1-1) could muster only three hits in having its 10-game winning streak snapped. A&M cashed a leadoff single by freshman Rylen Wiggins in the third inning on Haley Lee’s RBI single, but that was the Aggies’ last hit. LSU right-hander Sunseri retired 13 of the last 14 batters with only Lee managing a one-out walk in the sixth.
“She did a great job of mixing speeds and the way she keeps the offense off-balance is key for us,” LSU coach Beth Torina said on the school’s website.
Sunseri (5-2) struck out eight and walked three.
“We weren’t sharp today,” Evans said. “You’ve got to be sharp if you’re going to beat a good team like LSU.”
Poynter allowed nine hits, walking three and striking out one. Freshman reliever Grace Uribe was touched for two runs in two innings, allowing three hits an walking two.
LSU had 12 hits with Danieca Coffey, Doyle, Gutierrez and Clark each having two. LSU stranded 11 runners.
“[Poynter] was able to get out there and make adjustments and make pitches to get outs,” Evans said. “I tip my hat to that kid because that could have been a disaster. She gave us a chance and she kept us in the game.”
The two will end the series at 6 p.m. Monday.