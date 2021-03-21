LSU softball team evens series against Texas A&M with 6-1 victory

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 12th-ranked LSU softball team scored a trio of runs with two outs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-1 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday to even their Southeastern Conference three-game series.

LSU (17-8, 3-2), which didn’t get a hit in Saturday night’s 2-1 loss until there were two outs in the sixth inning, rocked A&M starter Kayla Poynter for five straight hits in the first. LSU’s Amanda Doyle singled on an 0-2 pitch and Shelbi Sunseri crushed a home run to left field, high off the light pole beyond the fence. It was her sixth of the season. Raeleen Gutierrez followed with a double and Ciara Briggs’ RBI single made it 3-0. Georgia Clark pushed Briggs into scoring position with a single. Poynter was able to get a groundout on a full-count pitch to end the inning, but the damage was done.

“We had two outs and we’re thinking, ’Hey we’re just going to get a ground ball here or get her to pop up,’” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “[But] we just couldn’t get it or make it happen. I will say it could’ve been more damage for sure. We got out of there with three and they were barreling up the ball and they weren’t missing anything.”