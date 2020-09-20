 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LSU preview: Tigers have big shoes to fill following perfect 15-0 season
0 comments
SEC 2020

LSU preview: Tigers have big shoes to fill following perfect 15-0 season

{{featured_button_text}}
lsu logo copy.jpg

LSU is looking ahead, but that’s hard coming off an unbeaten national championship season.

“I do believe it would be a fault to keep talking about last year,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve got to turn the page. This is a new team.”

What Orgeron wants this year’s team to look back on is all the sacrifices last year’s players made to be at voluntary 9 a.m. Saturday spring and summer practices. They were led by Joe Burrow, who wasn’t one of the Southeastern Conference coaches’ top preseason quarterbacks but won the Heisman Trophy.

“We can fall back on some of those things, but I can’t expect this team to be last year’s team,” Orgeron said. “It’s a new team, but we still have high expectations.”

The high bar was set by 14 players who were drafted into the NFL this spring, including 10 in the first three rounds — both SEC records.

LSU averaged 568.4 yards and 48.4 points per game last season to lead the country in both categories. But the Tigers also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the former New Orleans Saints assistant, who returned to the NFL as Carolina’s offensive coordinator after one season at LSU.

The spotlight now is on junior quarterback Myles Brennan, who played in garbage time last season.

“I expect Myles to explode,” Orgeron said. “I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles. I believe he is a championship quarterback.”

The offense took a hit when Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase (84 receptions, 1,780 yards, 20 TDs) opted out of the season in August, though Terrace Marshall (46-671-13) returns.

The defense had six players drafted and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Baylor’s head coach. LSU brought back Bo Pelini, who was Les Miles’ DC in 2007 when the Tigers won the national championship. Pelini does have a pair of playmakers in the secondary in cornerback Derek Stingley (6 interceptions) and JaCoby Stevens (92 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions).

LSU's 2020 schedule

9/26 vs. Mississippi State

Tiger Stadium

10/3 at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Stadium

10/10 vs. Missouri

Tiger Stadium

10/17 at Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

10/24 vs. South Carolina

Tiger Stadium

10/31 at Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

11/14 vs. Alabama

Tiger Stadium

11/21 at Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

11/28 at Texas A&M

Kyle Field

12/5 vs. Ole Miss

Tiger Stadium

Key returning players

DB Derek Stingley (38 tackles, 6 INTs, 15 PD)

DB JaCoby Stevens (92 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 sacks)

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (46 receptions, 671 yards, 13 TDs)

QB Myles Brennan (24-of-40, 353 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (295 yards, 4.6 avg., 6 TDs)

OL Austin Deculus (24 career starts)

LB Jabril Cox (at North Dakota State: 92 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert