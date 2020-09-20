LSU preview: Tigers have big shoes to fill following perfect 15-0 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LSU is looking ahead, but that’s hard coming off an unbeaten national championship season.

“I do believe it would be a fault to keep talking about last year,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve got to turn the page. This is a new team.”

What Orgeron wants this year’s team to look back on is all the sacrifices last year’s players made to be at voluntary 9 a.m. Saturday spring and summer practices. They were led by Joe Burrow, who wasn’t one of the Southeastern Conference coaches’ top preseason quarterbacks but won the Heisman Trophy.

“We can fall back on some of those things, but I can’t expect this team to be last year’s team,” Orgeron said. “It’s a new team, but we still have high expectations.”

The high bar was set by 14 players who were drafted into the NFL this spring, including 10 in the first three rounds — both SEC records.

LSU averaged 568.4 yards and 48.4 points per game last season to lead the country in both categories. But the Tigers also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the former New Orleans Saints assistant, who returned to the NFL as Carolina’s offensive coordinator after one season at LSU.