LSU preview: Tigers have big shoes to fill following perfect 15-0 season

LSU is looking ahead, but that’s hard coming off an unbeaten national championship season.
“I do believe it would be a fault to keep talking about last year,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve got to turn the page. This is a new team.”
What Orgeron wants this year’s team to look back on is all the sacrifices last year’s players made to be at voluntary 9 a.m. Saturday spring and summer practices. They were led by Joe Burrow, who wasn’t one of the Southeastern Conference coaches’ top preseason quarterbacks but won the Heisman Trophy.
“We can fall back on some of those things, but I can’t expect this team to be last year’s team,” Orgeron said. “It’s a new team, but we still have high expectations.”
The high bar was set by 14 players who were drafted into the NFL this spring, including 10 in the first three rounds — both SEC records.
LSU averaged 568.4 yards and 48.4 points per game last season to lead the country in both categories. But the Tigers also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the former New Orleans Saints assistant, who returned to the NFL as Carolina’s offensive coordinator after one season at LSU.
The spotlight now is on junior quarterback Myles Brennan, who played in garbage time last season.
“I expect Myles to explode,” Orgeron said. “I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles. I believe he is a championship quarterback.”
The offense took a hit when Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase (84 receptions, 1,780 yards, 20 TDs) opted out of the season in August, though Terrace Marshall (46-671-13) returns.
The defense had six players drafted and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Baylor’s head coach. LSU brought back Bo Pelini, who was Les Miles’ DC in 2007 when the Tigers won the national championship. Pelini does have a pair of playmakers in the secondary in cornerback Derek Stingley (6 interceptions) and JaCoby Stevens (92 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions).
