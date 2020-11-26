LSU football team preparing for crowd noise at Kyle Field

The LSU football team practiced this week with huge speakers blaring right behind freshman quarterback TJ Finley and the offense in preparation for Saturday night’s crowd at Kyle Field.

“We play some music as loud as we possibly can,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during Monday’s Zoom conference. “We get tired of hearing it on Tuesday and Wednesday. That just gives [Finley] the situation to where he’s going to be calm and he can make the right calls.”

Fifth-ranked Texas A&M (5-1) has won all three games at Kyle Field this season, and the last two losing coaches — Florida’s Dan Mullen and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman — said the crowd was a huge factor. There were 24,709 fans at the 41-38 victory over Florida and 27,144 at the 42-31 victory over Arkansas.

“I imagine they’re going to have a great crowd,” Orgeron said. “[It’s] probably the first time this year that the crowd noise will be a factor. We’re going to have to be able to handle it, be able to handle our emotions. They’re going to be sky high — they haven’t played in a while — but so will we.”

A&M’s last game was a 48-3 victory at South Carolina on Nov. 7. The Aggies had to postpone the Nov. 14 game at Tennessee and the Nov. 21 home game against Ole Miss because of COVID-19 issues.