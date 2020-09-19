 Skip to main content
Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
LORENA — Three different Mustangs ran for touchdowns, but Madisonville fell behind and couldn’t catch up in a 56-25 loss on Friday in nondstrict play.

Madisonville’s Patrick Brazzell scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to cut Lorena’s lead to 9-7. The Mustangs (2-2) also scored on Vladimir Morales’ 39-yard field goal and Doug’Kyrn Johnson’s 12-yard run but trailed 29-17 at halftime.

Lorena scored four unanswered TDs to open the second half to put away the game.

Madisonville’s Ronnie Mosley added a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Madisonville’s Armando Juarez threw for 124 yards, while Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer threw for 170. Lorena’s Kasen Taylor ran for 98 yards and two TDs, and Reed Michna ran for 93 yards and four TDs as the Leopards improved to 2-1.

