Lorena 49, Rockdale 42

ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell behind early and couldn’t Lorena in a 49-42 loss on Friday in District 11-3A Division I football action.

Kobe Mitchell completed 7 of 18 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns for Rockdale (6-4, 5-1), while Anthony Dansby caught three passes for 103 yards and two TDs. Kesean Raven also caught a 69-yard TD pass.

Lorena (7-2, 5-1) turned a 28-20 halftime lead into a 42-20 lead with two touchdown runs in the third quarter. Rockdale trimmed the Leopards’ lead to 42-35 on Mitchell’s two TD passes to Dansby, but Lorena answered with another TD. Mitchell added a 60-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers couldn’t get closer.

Mitchell finished with 107 yards on 18 carries, and Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 59 yards on 14 carries.