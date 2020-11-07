 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorena 49, Rockdale 42
0 comments

Lorena 49, Rockdale 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell behind early and couldn’t Lorena in a 49-42 loss on Friday in District 11-3A Division I football action.

Kobe Mitchell completed 7 of 18 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns for Rockdale (6-4, 5-1), while Anthony Dansby caught three passes for 103 yards and two TDs. Kesean Raven also caught a 69-yard TD pass.

Lorena (7-2, 5-1) turned a 28-20 halftime lead into a 42-20 lead with two touchdown runs in the third quarter. Rockdale trimmed the Leopards’ lead to 42-35 on Mitchell’s two TD passes to Dansby, but Lorena answered with another TD. Mitchell added a 60-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers couldn’t get closer.

Mitchell finished with 107 yards on 18 carries, and Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 59 yards on 14 carries.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert