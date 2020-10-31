 Skip to main content
Lorena 48, Caldwell 14
LORENA — Caldwell’s Juju Johnson ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns, but the Hornets couldn’t keep up with Lorena in a 48-14 loss Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt ran for 54 yards on 11 carries and caught a 22-yard pass. Ryan Roehling completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards, and Larry Davis caught four passes for 46 yards.

Lorena (6-2, 4-1) got big plays from its defense, including three interceptions by Cade Walker. Lorena’s Sam Ives also returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown, and the Leopards held Caldwell (2-7, 0-5) to 257 yards of offense and 12 first downs.

Caldwell will wrap up its season next week against McGregor at Hornet Field. Lorena will play at Rockdale (6-3, 4-1) with the district’s top seed for the playoffs on the line.

