Lorena 28, Cameron 20
CAMERON — The Lorena Leopards rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 28-20 victory over the Cameron Yoemen in District 11-3A Division I play Friday night.

Lorena (5-2, 3-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the second half capped by Reid Michna’s 30-yard touchdown reception with 10 minutes, 54 seconds left. Cameron pulled within a touchdown with 7:31 left on Jesse Martinez’s 33-yard field goal. The Yoe defense also came up with a fumble recovery, but Lorena held.

Cameron (4-4, 2-3) built a 17-7 halftime lead on a 4-yard touchdown reception by Pharrell Hemphill and a 1-yard touchdown run by Pharrell Hemphill along with a 26-yard Martinez field goal. Cameron outgained Lorena 266-232 in offensive yards in the defensive struggle.

