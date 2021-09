Reed Arena will host World Fighting Championships 128 at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Reed Arena. Tickets for the three-hour mixed martial arts event will start at $12 in a special price to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Texas A&M’s 12th Man Tradition. Ringside seats are $75. Tickets are available online at ReedArena.com or via phone at 1-888-992-4443.