The Victoria Generals took a 9-0 lead and cruised to a pivotal 11-7 Texas Collegiate League victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night at Edible Field.

The victory allowed Victoria to take three of four games from BV. The Generals (28-15, 15-5 second half)added an 8-6 victory over Seguin on Sunday night to give them a four and a half-game lead over the Bombers (22-18, 8-10) in the battle for the league’s best record heading into the final week of play. The Bombers have six games left in the regular season. They played the Seguin River Monsters (16-24, 9-8) on Monday at Edible Field before traveling to Victoria for games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bombers won the TCL first-half title to clinch the top seed and home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Victoria finished second in the first half for the second seed. If both teams win in the first round, the team with the best overall record would have the home-field advantage.

Victoria’s Reed Spenrath and Gage Gilchrist had back-to-back doubles in the first to give Victoria a 3-0 lead and Rey Mendoza followed with a two-run home run, his third of the season. The Generals added four runs in the fourth as they loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter. Derec Cereda had a base-clearing, one-out double to make it 8-0. Tyce Anderson followed with an RBI double.

The Bombers pulled within 9-7 on two runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh. Casey Sunseri, who is hitting .329 which is fourth best in the league, had a two-run single in the fifth as the Bombers took advantage of an error. Jacob Guerrero had a two-run single in the seventh that opened with a double by Cole Plowman as the Bombers took advantage of three walks.

Victoria reliever Cole Brady got the last two outs of the seventh inning and in 2 2/3 innings struck out six and walked two. Generals starter Braylon Owens (4-0, 1.39 ERA) pitched six innings, striking out 10 with one walk. It was the fourth time the Texas-San Antonio right-hander went six innings. He allowed three hits and no earned runs. BV’s Parker Bigham (2-2, 4.88 ERA) lasted only one inning.

The Generals had nine hits, two each by Spenrath and Mendoza. Guerrero had two of the Bombers’ seven hits.

GENERALS 9, BOMBERS 8: VICTORIA – The Generals scored four in the first and held as KT Gearlds pitched two hitless innings for his fourth save. He allowed one hit, striking out three with no walks on Friday night.

The Bombers made it interesting by scoring four unearned runs with two outs in the seventh as the Generals had two errors. Christian Smith Johnson capped the inning with a two-run single, while Hunter Autrey had an RBI double and Plowman an RBI single. Temple Community College’s Simon Larranga hit his TCL-leading fifth home run of the season.

The Bombers had 11 hits with everyone in the starting lineup joining in. Sunseri and Autrey each had two hits and each drove in two runs.

Brandon Arvidson (0-1) took the loss, lasting only 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs, four of them earned. He allowed two hits, striking out four and walking three.

The Generals had only six hits, but the Bombers walked seven, hit three batters and committed two errors. Xavier Perez and Levi Castilleja each had two hits for Victoria. Bryson Walker (1-2, 5.60 ERA) pitched six innings for the victory, striking out six and walking one. The University of Houston left-hander allowed seven hits in matching his longest outing of the season. Right-hander Gearlds of Kansas Wesleyan is tied for the TCL lead in saves with his teammate, Taylor Seay.

BOMBERS 3, GENERALS 2: Guerrero was the hero for the Bombers on Thursday as he walked it off in the 11th with a sacrifice fly at Edible Field.

Guerrero was 0 for 4 with a walk, but his RBI was the difference-maker as he brought home Angelo State teammate Justin Harris home from third with one out.

Harris was 3 for 4 with an RBI. In the bottom of the 10th and trailing 2-1, Harris tied the game up with an RBI single. The Bombers scored their first run of the game on a solo home run in the second by Larranga who was 3 for 5.

On the mound, the Bombers used five different pitchers as Bobby Olsen started the game and pitched four scoreless innings. Mason Peters worked the next two innings before Stephen Pena and former College Station Cougar Zach Williams each gave up a run over a combined four innings. Brayton Davis (1-0, 1.35 ERA) pitched the final inning for the Bombers and got the victory. Cody Morse (1-1, 0.00 ERA) suffered the loss, going 2/3 innings with the run he allowed being unearned. Alex Havlicek started for Victoria, going six innings with nine strikeouts with three walks. He allowed five hits and an unearned run.

The teams each had seven hits. Whitfield had two hits for the Generals.

Arnold claims second gold medal: SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Texas A&M junior-to-be Jermaisha Arnold claimed her second gold medal and meet record of the weekend for the United States in the final day of the NACAC Championships at the San Jose National Stadium.

Arnold on Sunday anchored the United States 4x400-meter relay team to a record-setting time of 3 minutes, 26.83 seconds. Ziyah Holman, Kiah Williams and Jan´Taijah Ford helped the U.S. set a meet record that had stood for 15 years by 0.63 seconds.

Arnold won the 400 on Saturday in 50.68. She improved her time almost a second from Friday’s semifinals (51.65).

Senior Connor Schulman grabbed gold Saturday in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.40) and sophomore Heather Abadie was second in the women’s pole vault Friday with an effort of 12 feet, 11.5 inches to earn the Canadian National Team’s first points and a silver medal.

Trio of Aggies earn medals. Former Texas A&M track & field standouts Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Yasser Mohammed Tahar Triki all claimed medals in the two Diamond League events held this weekend on Friday in Monaco and on Sunday in London.

Little claimed a silver medal in Monaco and a bronze in London for the U.S. She ran a personal-best 49.68 seconds in the 400-meter dash for second place and followed that with a third-place in the 400 hurdles (53.76).

Triki competed for Algeria only in Monaco, finishing third in the men’s triple jump with a season-best 56 feet, 10 inches for the bronze.

Deadmon, competing for the U.S. in the 400, took second and silver in 44.40. He had been sixth last week in Silesia, Poland.

A&M’s Taylor leads USA to gold: The USA Women’s U19 National Basketball Team, coached by Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, defeated Spain 69-66 on Sunday for the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup championship in Madrid.

The game was tied at 66 when Cotie McMahon scored on a spin to the rim with 22 seconds left. USA’s defense came up with a stop in front of 7,033 fans.

It was Taylor’s second gold medal for the US. She helped the 2022 Women’s U18 National Team win the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Buenos Aires. She also earned gold medals as an assistant with the 2022 Women’s National Team and the ’21 U19 World Cup team.

Canada beat France 80-73 in overtime in the bronze medal game earlier Sunday.

USA was 7-0 in the tournament, stretching its winning streak to 21 games.

Blinn’s Tsynkevich earns coveted academic honor: Blinn sophomore basketball player Alex Tsynkevich had the highest cumulative grade point average in the athletic department to be the recipient of the 2023 Dr. James H. Atkinson Cup.

Tsynkevich, who is from Minsk, Belarus, had a 4.0 grade point average. He twice was a National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic selection along with being a starter on the basketball court.

Tsynkevich averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 61 career games with the Buccaneers. The 6-foot-10 Tsynkevich helped Blinn win 40 games. He will play next season at Division I Alcorn State University.

The Atkinson Cup, sponsored by the Buccaneer Alumni Lettermen Association, was founded in 2000 to honor the sophomore student-athlete with the highest GPA in a minimum of 48 transferable hours. The award is named for the late Dr. James H. Atkinson, former Blinn athletic director and president.