Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard has seen a lot of baseball in his time, but he saw something new Wednesday.

Brazos Valley’s leadoff and nine-hole hitters each finished a home run shy of the cycle in the Bombers’ 7-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Bombers right fielder Casey Sunseri led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple then followed it with a double and a single. Meanwhile, Brazos Valley’s nine-hole hitter, second baseman Erick Martinez, went triple, single, double in his final three at-bats.

Wednesday’s performance for Martinez, who plays for Texas-Rio Grande Valley, came in his second game with the Bombers (6-6) this season.

“It’s incredible, man. These guys are dogs,” Martinez said of the Bombers’ lineup. “We all play hard, and we all like to have fun on the field. We’re just kids playing baseball at the end of the day.”

Sunseri continued his tear through the TCL, leading the league with a .463 batting average. He went 3 for 5 with two RBIs on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games as the Baylor Bear enjoyed his sixth multi-hit game this season.

“It’s easy to turn over the lineup [with Martinez and Sunseri], and then it’s really scary whenever it gets over to our two-hole,” Dillard said. “Now all of the sudden you’ve got the guys on for the middle of your lineup. When we’re successful and we’re winning that’s usually what’s happening. We’re getting those guys on for the bigger guys.”

After Sunseri’s game-opening triple, he scampered home on a wild pitch three batters later. In the second inning, he drove in a run with his double followed by an RBI single from two-hole hitter Cole Modgling to give the Bombers a 3-1 lead over the Cane Cutters (7-5).

Martinez’s first hit of the game, a fourth-inning triple, drove in the Bombers’ fourth run followed by an RBI single from Sunseri.

“He saw a good pitcher in his first at-bat and turned around on a 93 mph fastball and hit it in the gap,” Dillard said of Martinez. “That says a lot about what his approach is. He’s hunting fastballs early in the count and is going to be aggressive early in the count, and I wish more of our guys would have that approach.”

Martinez said there is much less pressure on players during summer baseball, so he is trying to work on his weaknesses. He came into the TCL season wanting to be more aggressive at the plate early in counts.

Texas A&M catcher Cameron Donely doubled in the bottom of the sixth, driving in two more runs to close out Brazos Valley’s scoring.

A pair of Cane Cutter doubles in the second, including an RBI hit from catcher Hayden Pike, generated Acadiana’s first run of the game. The Cane Cutters followed with another run in the top of the third when second baseman Jesse Ponce scored on a throwing error by Bomber shortstop Robert Oropeza.

Brazos Valley starter Chandler Benson (2-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings. The former Nebraska pitcher who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal struck out six and walked one.

Brazos Valley relievers Hagen Rose and Preston Watkins each threw two shutout innings to close out the game.

LSU redshirt pitcher Grant Fontenot took the loss for Acadiana after allowing five runs on eight hits.

Having risen to a .500 record 12 games into the season and with impact players like Martinez joining the roster, Dillard said he believes his team is finding its rhythm.

“We’re starting to get more at-bats under our belts, and now we’re starting to get some of the guys we knew were coming,” Dillard said. “They’re starting to report in. When that starts happening, I think you get closer and closer to clicking.”