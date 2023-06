HOUSTON – The Twin City Toucans came away with a 1-1 draw on the road against Houston Sur FC in USL League Two play on Saturday.

The Toucans scored first with a goal from Isaak Torossian in the first half, but Houston tied it up on a penalty kick in the final minutes of the second half.

Currently, the Toucans (1-1-1) are in third in the Lone Star division with four points. The team is back in action on Wednesday with a match against Round Rock SC (0-3) at 6 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium.