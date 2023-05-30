The Twin City Toucans FC announced the signing of three more players to its roster for the upcoming 2023 USL League Two season on Tuesday. The trio includes Tyler sophomore forward Issaka Salifu, Incarnate Word sophomore midfielder Joel Perez and South Carolina-Sumter forward Earl Dyck.
The Toucans, formerly known as the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, will open the season at home against AC Houston Sur at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-7529 or visit toucansfc.com/ online.