HUTTO — Issaka Salifu scored two goals, and goalkeepers Micah Gun and Victor Villarreal combined on the shutout as the Twin City Toucans FC shut out Round Rock SC 5-0 on Wednesday in USL2 play at Hutto Memorial Stadium.

Salifu scored his goals in the 41st and 89th minutes, while teammates Isaak Torossian, Timothy Ospina and Felix Mesquita also scored.

Gun started in goal for the Toucans (2-1-1) and gave way to Villarreal in the 75th minute.

Round Rock fell to 0-5.

Twin City will return home to host Houston FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.