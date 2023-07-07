HUTTO — The Twin City Toucans FC shut out the Round Rock SC 6-0 on Tuesday in USL League Two play at Memorial Stadium.

Issaka Salifu opened the scoring in the 11th minute followed by Kyoji Campbell’s goal in the 17th minute. Rhys Shirley then scored just before and again just after halftime to give the Toucans a 4-0 lead, and Olufela Osifeso and Alingabo Abdallah added goals to end the scoring.

The victory kept the Toucans (5-2-2) in second place in the Lone Star Division standings with 1.89 points per match. The AHFC Royals (9-1-1) continue to lead at 2.55 points per match with AC Houston Sur (4-4-1) in third at 1.44 followed by Corpus Christi FC (3-3-3, 1.33), Houston FC (2-5-2, 0.89) and Round Rock (0-8-1, 0.11).

The Toucans were scheduled to play Houston FC at the Westbury Athletic Complex on Friday. They will return home to host Houston FC at 7 p.m. Thursday then conclude the regular season against Round Rock at 7 p.m. July 15 at Edible Field.