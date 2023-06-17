With a skillful tap of his left foot, Twin City Toucan midfielder Issaka Salifu burst through two oncoming defenders and created space to send a hooking rocket around a defender’s head and into the net, just out of the reach of a diving Houston FC goalkeeper Daniel Namani.

The cutback effort produced the Toucans’ second goal of the game in a 2-0 victory at Edible Field in USL2 play Saturday.

A steady onslaught of offensive pressure made both goals possible. Toucans head coach Danny Riley said his team’s grasp of his system and discipline to attack from the wide channels of the field opened up space in the middle to score both goals. Ultimately, he called it the team’s best performance of the season.

Twin City (3-1-1, 10 points) dominated possession from the opening whistle, working passes mostly through the right channel, so fullback Shane Riordan could whip crosses into the box. He nearly assisted striker Isaac Torossian in the opening four minutes of the game, but Torossian’s header fell softly to the turf and was easily handled by Namani.

The Toucans outshot Houston 17-4 in the first half, including 8-0 in shots on goal.

The Toucans used a high press to stifle Houston (1-5, 3 points) before it could begin an attack with the Twin City midfield forcing numerous turnovers just inside the halfway line.

Off of one of those turnovers in the 45th minute, Torossian gathered a pass on the right side of the box, took one touch and fired the ball at Namani, who just got a fingertip on it to slow its speed but needed a defender to step in and clear the shot off the goal line. The clearance fell to Twin City’s Miguel Fuertes, who rolled a shot off the left post and into the net.

The Toucans took that 1-0 lead into halftime.

Less than a minute wound off the clock in the second half before Salifu drew double defensive pressure on the left side of the field and side-stepped his way into scoring position for the second Twin City goal. It was his second goal in as many games.

“Issaka’s class,” Riley said. “I’ve seen him do that in training and warmups. He had that in the locker. My biggest thing for him is for him to express himself, which he’s done for the last three games. I think he’s been excellent.”

As the game wore on, Twin City’s high pressure subsided and allowed Houston more scoring opportunities. Both of Houston’s shots on goal came in the final 20 minutes including a header directed wide by forward Elijah Flores and a shot off of a restart by Joel Vasquez that forced Toucan goalkeeper Micah Gunn’s lone save of the match.

By the final 10 minutes, Riley was shouting more in support of his defense holding on to the clean sheet than pressing for a third goal.

Substitute defender Fela Osifeso answered the call, diving head first across the box to throw his body in front of a wide open shot by Vasquez several feet inside the penalty box.

“The clean sheets are what win you games, win you championships, and that is a big part of our game as well,” Riley said.

Twin City carries a three-game unbeaten streak into its next match against AHFC Royals on Thursday at Edible Field in the second game of a three-match homestand.