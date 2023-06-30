The Twin City Toucans FC will play three straight road games starting with a USL2 match against Corpus Christi FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at John Paul High School Stadium in Corpus Christi.

The Toucans also will play Round Rock SC at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hutto Memorial Stadium then face Houston FC at the Westbury Athletic Complex in Houston at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Toucans (4-2-1) entered Saturday’s match in second place in the Lone Star Division with 1.86 points per game. The AHFC Royals (8-1-1) lead the division at 2.50. Corpus Christi (3-2-2) is in third behind Twin City at 1.57 followed by AC Houston Sur (3-3-1) in fourth at 1.43, Houston FC (1-5-2) in fifth at 0.63 and Round Rock (0-6-1) in sixth at 0.14.