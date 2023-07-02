CORPUS CHRISTI — The Twin City Toucans FC finished in a 2-2 tie with Corpus Christi FC in United Soccer League Two action Saturday at John Paul High School Stadium.

The Toucans (4-2-2) took an early 1-0 lead on Timothy Ospina’s goal in the 14th minute. Corpus Christi (3-2-3) tied the match just five minutes later on a goal from Aiden Perales, but Twin City regained the lead just before halftime on Alingabo Abdallah’s goal in the 42nd minute.

Twin City retained the lead throughout the second half until Corpus Christi’s Jose Rivera scored in the 90th minute, spoiling the Toucans’ chance to earn three points in the Lone Star Division standings.

Through Saturday’s action, the AHFC Royals (9-1-1) remained atop the Lone Star Division with 2.55 points per match followed by Twin City (1.75), Corpus Christi (1.50), AC Houston Sur (3-4-1, 1.25), Houston FC (2-5-2, 0.89) and winless Round Rock SC (0-7-1, 0.13).

The Toucans have two road matches scheduled this week: at Round Rock on Tuesday and at Houston FC next Saturday. They will return home to host Houston FC at 7 p.m. July 13 at Edible Field.