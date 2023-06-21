The Twin City Toucans FC will host the AHFC Royals at 7 p.m. Thursday in USL2 play at Edible Field. The Toucans (3-1-1, 10 points) shut out Houston FC 2-0 on Saturday in their last match, getting goals from Issaka Salifu and Miguel Fuertes and a shutout effort in goal from Micah Gunn.
Twin City Toucans FC to host AHFC Royals on Thursday in USL2 action
