The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC was on the upswing from the time it hit the pitch in 2017, eventually winning a trio of United Soccer League 2 division titles, but that didn’t create much buzz around Bryan-College Station.

Winning wasn’t enough, so the franchise is spicing things up. The team changed its name to the Twin City Toucans FC and is using just about every bright shade in the color wheel for its new uniforms.

The team will open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field against AC Houston Sur. Fans will be entertained at all home games by a live band and a dance team.

“I’m expecting some really good crowds for them,” owner Uri Geva said. “It’s going to be very different. We’re going with a very carnival feel with the most colorful jersey in all of sports.”

The Toucan mascot, yet to be named, will be easy to spot and will rival Kaboom, the mascot for the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball team that shares the complex.

“Kaboom is great, but the Toucan takes it to a whole new level,” said Geva, who owns both franchises.

The Bombers are as entertaining as possible within the boundaries of respecting the sport, Geva said, but when it comes to the Toucans, “We’re going to push the limits. We’re going to do some crazy things.”

The organization already has sold more multi-colored Toucan jerseys than the red-and-white clad Cavalry had in all of the previous years combined. The Toucans also sold out this year’s youth camp.

Geva expects the winning to continue under first-year head coach Danny Riley, a former Cavalry assistant who played at St. Edwards in Austin. The Leeds, England, native helped the Austin Aztex win the USL2 national championship in 2013.

“He understands what these kids need to do and how to win this thing,” Geva said. “He doesn’t want to win the division — he wants to win the USL2. That’s his goal. I’m just happy we’re selling some tickets and people are excited about a carnival at the ballpark.”

• NOTES — The Toucans will play road matches against Houston’s AHFC Royals on Saturday, AC Houston Sur on June 10 and Round Rock SC on June 14 before returning home to host Houston FC on June 17. ... Former player Roberto Carlos Hernandez is the assistant coach. He played four years for the Cavalry. ... The Toucans compete in the six-team Lone Star Division. Each of the other five teams have played at least one match. Corpus Christi FC is 1-0, the AHFC Royals 2-1, AC Houston Sur 1-1, Houston FC 1-2 and Round Rock SC 0-1. ... The local franchise started out in the Premier Development League and was affiliated with the Houston Dynamo. It became part of the USL2 in 2018. The Cavalry ended its three-year association with the Houston Dynamo after the 2019 season, returning to the pitch in 2021 after missing ’20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The Cavalry won the Lone Star Division last year at 11-2-1, losing in the first round of the 32-team, single-elimination tournament.