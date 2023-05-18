The Twin City Toucans FC announced the signing of four players for the 2023 season, including returners Micah Gun and Alex Acton-Petronotis and newcomers Fela Osifeso and Best Emena.

Gun and Acton-Petronotis played for the franchise last season. Gun is a junior goalkeeper at North Florida, while College Station native Acton-Petronotis recently played his fourth season as a defender at Seattle.

Osifeso is a forward/midfielder at Mount St. Mary, while Emena is a junior midfielder at Incarnate Word.

The Toucans, formerly the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, will open their USL League 2 season against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Edible Field.