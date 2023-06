HOUSTON — The Twin City Toucans FC lost to the AHFC Royals 2-1 on Saturday in USL2 play at Campbell Road Sport Park.

Nicholas Pechenyi scored for the Toucans (1-1) in the 60th minute to tie the match at 1 after Axel Torres scored in the first half. The Royals got the game-winning goal from Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos in the 90th minute.