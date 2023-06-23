Three different Twin City Toucans scored goals, but the AHFC Royals held on for a 4-3 victory in USL2 play Thursday night at Edible Field.

Twin City’s Timothy Ospina scored in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead. The Royals rallied to take the lead, while the Toucans’ Isaak Torossian scored in the 40th minute and Issak Dekaka added a late goal in the 87th minute to tighten the score.

Axel Torres and Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos each scored two goals for the Royals.

The Toucans will host Corpus Christi FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.

With a discrepancy in matches played, the Royals lead the Lone Star Division with 22 points (7-1-1), while Corpus Christi is second (3-1-2, 11 points) followed by the Toucans (3-2-1, 10), AC Houston Sur (2-2-1, 7), Houston FC (1-5-1, 4) and Round Rock SC (0-5, 0).