Trio of Brazos Valley Bombers returning in 2022

Texas A&M-Kingsville first baseman Shelby Becker, Temple College right-hander Carter Poulson and Wharton County right-hander Rome Shubert are returning to the Brazos Valley Bombers for a second season with the Texas Collegiate League team. Becker has a .382 batting average for the Javelinas through 115 at-bats this season. Poulson has a 1.93 ERA in nine appearances at Temple, and Shubert has a 1.45 ERA in 62 innings with Wharton County this season.