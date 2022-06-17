Traditions Club to host Texas Women’s Stroke Play next week

Traditions Club in Bryan will host the Texas Golf Association’s seventh Women’s Stroke Play on June 24-26. The TGA began the event in 2015.
The tournament’s field of 84 players will compete over 54 holes of individual stroke play. The 30 players with the lowest handicap will compete in the championship flight, while other players have the option to join them. Those who do not will be put into other flights after 36 holes.
Traditions Club has hosted four other TGA events — the 2014 Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play, the 39th Texas Four-Ball in 2015, the 2017 Texas Women’s Amateur and the 20202 Texas Shootout.