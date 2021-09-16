The Ranch's Alex Gipson rides into first place on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

When it comes to motorcycles, The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson is the expert. She knows if you should be sporting the Electra Glide Revival Hi-Fi Blue/Birch White over say the CVO Tri Glide or Ultra Limited.

But could she also be an expert picking football games?

Well, for two weeks she is. Alex went a panel-best 14-6 last week to grab the lead in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel by a pick over KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley and last week’s leader Lina Brown Lawson of Twinz Co. Marketing.

The sponsor has never won the Prog Panel. Heck, Alex might be the first one to be in the lead in 33 years. We’re celebrating her success by running her picture instead of her mother, Susan, this week.

“If anyone is worse at football than me, it’s my mother, Susan!” Alex said. “LOL. So for once in my life, I won’t be asking her for advice.”

Shel likely won’t be seeking outside advice. He’s done better picking games than forecasting the weather, though he did warn us he was the prognosticator of all prognosticators.