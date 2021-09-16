The Ranch's Alex Gipson rides into first place on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

When it comes to motorcycles, The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson is the expert. She knows if you should be sporting the Electra Glide Revival Hi-Fi Blue/Birch White over say the CVO Tri Glide or Ultra Limited.
But could she also be an expert picking football games?
Well, for two weeks she is. Alex went a panel-best 14-6 last week to grab the lead in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel by a pick over KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley and last week’s leader Lina Brown Lawson of Twinz Co. Marketing.
The sponsor has never won the Prog Panel. Heck, Alex might be the first one to be in the lead in 33 years. We’re celebrating her success by running her picture instead of her mother, Susan, this week.
“If anyone is worse at football than me, it’s my mother, Susan!” Alex said. “LOL. So for once in my life, I won’t be asking her for advice.”
Shel likely won’t be seeking outside advice. He’s done better picking games than forecasting the weather, though he did warn us he was the prognosticator of all prognosticators.
“[It was] a title that was once held by Punxsutawney Phil, but after the terrible record of the rodent, the crown had to be passed on,” Shel said. “With prediction the name of the game for Shel day in and out, his highly scientific and mathematical approach to the weather is likely to work well for him in his quest to come out on top of yet another furry animal: Mr. Tuggles.”
Mr. Tuggles is not your average furry animal. He’s standing a little taller this week, just a field goal off the lead. He also raised his dog house an extra foot recently, because someone with the initials S.W. forecast possible heavy rains. Total waste of time.
The higher altitude didn’t help the Texas A&M football team in Colorado last week, but it did wonders for Mr. Tuggles’ picking prowess. He’s on the top row along with Eagle managing editor Rob Clark, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci, WTAW Infomaniac Scott DeLucia and Restore Hyper Wellness BCS co-owner Katy Lee. Mr. Tuggles is looking forward to framing this week’s panel that displays him ahead of two mayors, a chancellor and many other of our who’s who from around Bryan-College Station.
It was a tough week for half the panelists as they missed at least 10 games. The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, a two-time Prog Panel champion from his younger days at The Eagle, and yours truly both went 8-12. Though we made our picks before the trip to Denver, we blame it all on the trip. One missed flight and a near miss on a second, one upset stomach and a rental car that must’ve been a leftover from the 1980 movie Used Cars starring Kurt Russell were just a few of the highlights.
Exiled on the bottom row with us are Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr., Brazos County health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, retired judge Travis Bryan III, Stylecraft Builders czar Randy French and Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time Prog champ who is in the cellar for the first time.
“If I have another week like the first two, I’m going to let my dog start picking my games,” Crystal said.
Crystal knew she’d get encouragement from SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who made the biggest jump thanks to a 13-7 week that pushed him up to the second row.
“I guess Crystal lost her handicapper,” Chip said. “Seems like after two weeks the cream is beginning to rise to the top with the notable exception of everyone on the top row.”
You know, at times that Chip is just too humble.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.