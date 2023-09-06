The Eagle’s “Dream” 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel didn’t take long to live up to its billing.

No one had a losing record on the opening week and more than half the panel picked games at a .650 average or better led by two-time champ Crystal Dupre along with first-timers Lee Fedora and Dave South. They all went a sizzling 15-5.

“I am starting right where I want to be. … the top left corner,” Crystal said. “Now staying there is the challenge.”

Lee, the former A&M Consolidated player and coach, is taking the year off from coaching, surveying the lay of the land before he decides what’s next in his Hall of Fame career. Lee being in the lead was not surprising, nor Dave, the retired voice of the Aggies. He’s pickin’ ‘em just like he called ‘em, a winner every time.

As good as the trio was, they were only two missed picks out of being tied for 10th place.

Just one pick off the lead are more “Dream” pickers, led by a trio of former A&M football memory makers in Hunter Goodwin, Stephen McGee and Ryan Swope. Also included is a retired Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer in Gary Blair and retired Hall of Fame high school coach Ross Rogers.

The cast of characters also includes the “unofficial” mayor of College Station in Goodwin who wears many hats.

Goodwin’s title under his picture last week inadvertently had “College Station Mayor.”

Everyone thought it was on purpose. Sadly, I can’t take credit. Our design center somehow lifted a snippet from a Prog Panel from two years ago when College Station mayor Karl Mooney was on the panel. Thankfully, they switched only one of 24 panelist’s job titles. They also could have pulled someone from last year’s panel. So, what’s the odds we had a “good” mistake? We always check page proofs. The Prog Panel might be weekly feature that gets the most scrutiny. It could have been so much worse. Luckily, we didn’t have any proctologists on the panel two years ago.

The gaffe reminds me of a couple humdingers. A few decades ago, I had the Houston Astros taking the AL West lead in a banner headline. Who knew, I was a visionary. Then in 1995 when an injury-riddled SMU team played A&M I put in a cutline that Pony coach Tom Rossley would be bringing his make-shift lineup to Aggieland. Only problem was I didn’t write make-shift. That blunder got a few chuckles and I’m sure it made the WTAW’s Infomanics.

I was concerned that Eagle publisher Donnis Baggett, who had been recently joined the paper from The Dallas Morning News, wouldn’t find it so funny. Donnis was a stickler for details. So when he came toward my desk with sports section in hand and that stern look that could kill, I assumed the worst.

“Well Cease, at least you were accurate,” said Donnis as he turned and walked away.

That turned out to be a pretty good fall for yours truly, winning my lone Prog title. We had bankers as guest pickers than year, but finishing second was a young pup of a reporter named Brent Zwerneman. I wonder what ever happened to him?

An older, and wiser Z-Man, a former two-time Prog champ and national award-winning writer, now works for the Houston Chronicle. Brent had a slow start last week, going 12-8. He’s tied for 15th place and on the bottom row headed up by eight-time champ Chip Howard. The SportsTalk host often starts slow.

“Quite a panel this year, Cease,” Chip said. “There’s some very important people and one unemployed newspaper woman.”

Crystal did win her titles as The Eagle’s publisher, but she’s moved on as the Finis Welch Foundation development director. She was glad to be able to keep picking games, taking aim at her rival and others.

“It’s great to be looking way down at Chip on the bottom row in his rightful place,” Crystal said.

Oh, it’s going to be a fun year.

Crystal was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club on Wednesday, so Blair listened to her before making his picks.

“Crystal was good at lunch,” said Blair, adding that “Ole Miss at Tulane would have been a good game.”

Blair must have sat with KBTX sports director Darryl Bruffett, who last week lobbied to have Sam Houston’s first game as an FBS team on the picks. I did put the Bearkats home opener on this week.

“Where are the Texans?” Darryl said. “Oh, you had to get the Steelers in there?”

Yep, we kicked that door in SIX more times than the Oilers, Titans and Texans.

Chelsea Reber of the WTAW’s The Infomaniacs is a pro at making the best of all the games. She’s quickly becoming a reader’s favorite for her original way of picking winners, such as Oklahoma State over Arizona State.

“Viktor Hovland is currently one of my favorite golfers – Go Pokes!” she said.

If radio or picking games doesn’t work out, she can always scout. Her assessment of quarterback Conner Weigman and the Aggies should have been on Pro Football Focus.

“That Conner kid has quite the arm,” Chelsea said.

She picked the Bears over Green Bay because her uncle lives in Chicago. She went with Iowa over Iowa State because she’s a big fan of Caitlin Clark and Northwestern got the nod over UTEP because it’s a great journalism school, by evidence of all its coverage of the athletic department’s recent troubles.

The opposite of Chelsea is Louie Belina of the Louie Belina Show, ZONE program director.

“I will never ever pick UTEP to win a game,” Lou said. “Watching them pass the ball on third-and 1 and fourth-and-1 with the game on the line after running the ball down their throat all half – if I was the AD I would have fired the coach before the clock hit zero. I would not have asked for his headset. Some things should not be forgiven. Also, please do not put the Steelers on the Prog Picks, I can’t help myself.”

If he was only more passionate.

Lou needs to take the approach of Another Broken Egg Café’s Tap Bentz who went 12-8, earning him the middle row thanks to a tiebreaker. He’s stuck in the middle, but takes pride in being the first to send in his picks.

“I might have a different schedule than most on the Panel,” he said. “I can’t be too disappointed being tied with a legend like Chip Howard. It’s still early and I can fall from the middle with the best of them. I wonder if Ross Rogers and Lee Fedora have a side bet? I have to go. I have to make breakfast for another high school legendary coach, Marty Criswell.”

Marty’s favorite is two-picks over easy, hold the turnovers.

A few panelists are headed to South Beach this weekend, while Bryan ISD Ginger Carrabine will be watching Texas play Alabama.

“I love the burnt orange but I’ll be at Bryant-Denny on Saturday and I’m going with a hard Roll Tide Roll!” she said.

Texas A&M Kinesiology & Sport Management’s Jon Heidtke loves rivalries and the “Media Mogul” knows the importance of this week’s Iowa-Iowa State pick.

“State pride and the Cy-Hawk trophy will be on the line in this one giving both teams a lot to bet on, I mean play for,” said Jon, adding that “Nebraska, the Children of Corn will be next in time to be ‘Primed” by Colorado and Deion Sanders.

Texas A&M president emeritus R. Bowen Loftin and Chester the dog weren’t ready for prime time last week, landing in the basement.

“Perhaps me and Chester can rise out of the basement,” Dr. Loftin said.

He’s got security, while one reader emailed asking what happened to Mr. Tuggles. Chester is in danger of getting replaced before the season gets started. At least he didn’t lie on his resume or get arrested for a DUI.