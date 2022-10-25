Texas Roadrunners win two of three over Texas Brahmas

The Texas Roadrunners won two of three NA3HL games against the Texas Brahmas over the weekend at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills.

The Roadrunners won 2-0 on Friday with goals from Matvey Ivanov and Eitan Geralnik. Hunter Hein stopped 28 shots for the shutout. The Roadrunners won 4-1 on Saturday with goals by TJ Lipsky, Jack Herron, JT Brugaletta and Tyler Love. The Roadrunners lost 5-2 in Sunday’s finale with goals by Geralnick and Herron.

The South Division-leading Roadrunners (10-2) will have a three-game series against the New Mexico Artic Wolves (3-2) at Spirt Ice Arena this week with games at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for youth.