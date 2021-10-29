 Skip to main content
Texas RoadRunners win series opener against Austin Ice Bats
CEDAR PARK — The Texas RoadRunners scored four goals in the first period and raced past the Austin Ice Bats 9-0 on Friday to open a three-match NA3HL series at Chaparral Ice-The Crossover. Texas’ Matthew Edestrand scored twice in the first period, and Samuel Bourdon and Jack Herron each had a goal for a 4-0 lead. Edestrand scored twice more, and Herron added a second goal, while Tyler Love and Kyle Portlock also scored goals in the third period. Goaltender Hunter Hein earned the victory. The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

