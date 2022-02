LAFAYETTE, La. — Tyler Love, Kyle Portlock and Jack Herron scored third-period goals, and Alexander Opalacz had 39 saves to lift the Texas RoadRunners past the Louisiana Drillers 3-0 on Saturday at Planet Ice Rink in NA3HL play. Texas also won 4-3 in overtime Friday to sweep the two-game series. The RoadRunners will play the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks in a three-game series beginning Friday in Oklahoma City.