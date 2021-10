ATLANTA — Derek Boutin scored two goals, and Tyler Love and Jack Herron each scored one to help the Texas RoadRunners beat the Atlanta Capitals 4-1 on Saturday in NA3HL South Division play Saturday. Alexander Opalacz made 24 saves to earn the win in goal for Texas, which leads the division with 13 points. The Capitals are tied for last with zero points. The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Sunday to wrap up their three-game series.