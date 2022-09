Matvey Ivanov had a hat trick, and four other Texas Roadrunners scored as they beat the Austin Ice Bats 7-2 to open their NA3HL season Friday at Spirit Ice Arena.

Jack Klunk, Derek Boutin, Kyle Portlock and JT Brugaletta also scored goals for Texas, while Nash Wilson saved 37 of 39 shots to earn the victory in goal.

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.