Four Texas RoadRunners scored, and goalkeeper Hunter Hein stopped 30 shots in their 4-0 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves in Game 1 of their best-of-3 first-round Fraser Cup playoff series at Spirit Ice Arena.

Texas’ Eitan Geralnik, TJ Lipsky, Gabe Stoner and Brandon Wicker each scored a goal. Logan Motz and Matvey Ivanov each had two assists.

Game 2 is set for 6:15 p.m. Friday at Spirit Ice Arena. If New Mexico wins, Game 3 will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.