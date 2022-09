DULUTH — The Texas Roadrunners edged past the Atlanta Capitals 4-3 in their first NA3HL road match of the season Friday to kick off a three-game series at the Atlanta IceForum.

Eitan Geralnik scored two goals for Texas (3-1), while Derek Boutin and Tyler Love each had one. Goaltender Nash Wilson stopped 21 of 24 shots to earn the win.

Damian Vandanacker stopped 51 of 55 shots for Atlanta (3-1).

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.