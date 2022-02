Tyler Singpradith had a hat trick, and Eitan Geralnik scored two goals to lead the Texas RoadRunners past the Austin City Ice Bats 9-1 on Saturday in NA3HL play at Spirit Ice Arena. Kyle Portlock, Tyler Love, Sam Bourdon and Derek Boutin also scored goals for Texas, while Hunter Hein had 16 saves to earn the win in net. The teams will play again at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The RoadRunners won the series opener 5-0 on Friday.