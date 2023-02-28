Adrian Sanchez, Porter Wolk and Derek Boutin each scored a goal to help the Texas RoadRunners bet the Texas Brahmas 3-1 on Tuesday in NA3HL action at Spirit Ice Arena. Hunter Hein had 46 saves to earn the win in goal for the RoadRunners, who will host the El Paso Rhinos for a three-game series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Texas RoadRunners top Texas Brahmas 3-1 in NA3HL play
- EAGLE STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
