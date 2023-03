The Texas RoadRunners shut out the El Paso Rhinos 2-0 to open their three-game NA3HL series Friday at Spirit Ice Arena.

Noah Easteron and Tyler Love scored goals for the RoadRunners, while Hunter Hein had 27 saves to earn the shutout in goal.

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday to wrap up the regular season. The RoadRunners already have qualified for the playoffs.