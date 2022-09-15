 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas Roadrunners to open season Friday at home against Austin Ice Bats

The Texas Roadrunners NA3HL team will open the 2022-23 season against the Austin Ice Bats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Spirit Ice Arena. The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The RoadRunners made it to the second round of the Fraser Cup playoffs last season, beating the Texas Brahmas 2-1 in their opening best-of-3 series then falling to the El Paso Rhinos 2-0 in the second-round series.

